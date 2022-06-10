Look: UT Students Sporting 'Classless vs. Catholics' T-Shirts at NCAA Super Regional Game

Everyone has heard of the 'Catholics vs. Convicts' college football rivalry between Notre Dame and the University of Miami in the '80s and '90s.

But have you heard of 'Classless vs. Catholics'?

If you are at Lindsey Nelson Stadium currently and are anywhere close to the student section, maybe you have.

If not, now you have.

Multiple UT students are sporting 'Classless vs. Catholics' shirts in the Lindsey Nelson Stadium student section for Tennessee baseball's NCAA Super Regional matchup against the Fighting Irish.

(See below).

UT students holding up 'Classless vs. Catholics' T-shirts in the LNS Student Section

Per a source to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated, the shirts were being sold for approximately 20 dollars in the student section line outside the stadium.

Currently, the student section features a mix of orange and white, with the majority of students in white wearing their newly acquired tees.

In addition, all-time great VFL quarterback Peyton Manning is in the stands behind home plate for Tennessee Baseball's showdown with Notre Dame.

Vols currently trail the Irish 2-0 after the first inning.

