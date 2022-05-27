NEW VC on SI Podcast: Recapping BaseVols Win Over Vanderbilt, Preview of Showdown With LSU

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Tennessee Baseball's 10-1 win over Vanderbilt in their SEC Tournament Opener, touching on Trey Lipscomb's elite defense, Blake Burke's bat, Blade Tidwell's solid start and more.

Jack and Jake also look ahead to Tennessee's second matchup in Hoover against LSU, which will take place at 8 p.m. CT in Hoover Met.

The episode can be listened to below.

