Nichols: If Tennessee can recapture Saturday’s magic, Vandy series loss won’t sting — as much

Lindsey Nelson Stadium was absolutely electric this weekend. Can the Vols continue to translate that momentum to the field?

Note: the brief recaps of each game are out of order in this column. There’s a reason for that. Keep reading, even if you’re confused.

What a weekend for college baseball in Knoxville.

No. 3 Tennessee took on No. 2 Vanderbilt for a much-anticipated top-five series, the first such matchup between the teams. And the Vols looked the part. They battled in Games 1 and 3, and they made some serious magic in Game 2.

But we’ll get to that.

Firstly, let’s establish that Vandy was simply better for most of this weekend.

Tim Corbin’s veteran club affirmed that status by clinching the series — and the top spot in the SEC East — on Sunday, and the visitors from Nashville came out firing on Friday.

So let’s start there.

Game 1: Rocker runs the show to prove he’ll reach The Show

The Commodores’ aces, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, were the story coming into the weekend, and Rocker remained at the forefront after a phenomenal performance on Friday night.

The son of former Tennessee defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, Kumar is known to pitch with emotion. That emotion was on full display in the first game, as Rocker — the potential No. 1 pick in June’s MLB Draft — seemed to roll into Knoxville with vengeance on his mind.

After a poor freshman performance against Tennessee, the junior appeared rocky again last weekend when he took the first loss of his college career by giving up three home runs in a loss to Georgia.

But Friday proved that loss was an anomaly, as Rocker totaled 98 pitches with eight strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one walk.

At one point, cameras caught the junior saying, “I’m here, I’m f***ing here” after striking out Max Ferguson with a 96 mile-per-hour heater.

Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker, who was named Most Outstanding Player when the Commodores won the 2019 College World Series.

Rocker also fist-pumped after striking out the side in the first inning, relishing a dominant start against the Vols.

The Commodores responded in similar fashion at the plate on Friday, as Farragut alum and Knoxville native Parker Noland got Vandy on the board with the first run of the series. He doubled to reach second, then scored from there after another belted ball from Vandy’s hot-hitting lineup.



Corbin’s club plated three runs total in the first six innings, with two off solo shots from Jayson Gonzalez and Carter Young.

Enrique Bradfield Jr., a name Tennessee knew well by Sunday’s end, stretched Vandy’s Friday lead to 4-0 before a CJ Rodriguez single tallied the final margin.

Game 3: Mid-game mistakes cost Vols

Sunday’s rubber match was the same as Friday, albeit with even hotter bats for Vanderbilt and several missed opportunities in a 10-4 Vanderbilt win.

The hot-hitting theme started early on Sunday for the Commodores, as a one-run shot put the visitors on the board in the first inning.

Max Ferguson and Jake Rucker responded in due fashion, though. They hit back-to-back homers in the bottom half to give Tennessee a 2-1 lead.

At that point, Lindsey Nelson Stadium was rocking, and it looked like the Vols would pick up where they left off on Saturday night.

But four stolen bases from Enrique Bradfield Jr., eight two-out runs and inconsistent defense plagued the Vols on the final day of the series.

The Commodores scored three runs in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and finished off the Vols with one more run in the sixth inning wot make the score 10-3.

Before the Commodores’ onslaught, Evan Russell connected on his fourth homer of the weekend to draw the score to 6-3. But that was as close as Tennessee pulled. Again, more on those bombs later.

Knoxville native Jackson Greer notched the first home run of his career on Sunday, blasting a seventh-inning bomb to bring the Vols’ tally to four runs on five hits for a 10-4 final score.

Game 2: Russell writes his own chapter in Tennessee’s record books

As mentioned, the Vols lost the series in Sunday’s rubber match.

But the loss wasn’t just frustrating because of missed opportunities on Sunday. It was frustrating because of the emotional wave that Tennessee rode into Sunday morning after a magical Saturday night.

And that magic came straight off the bat of Evan Russell.

With Vanderbilt leading 4-3 in the eighth inning on Saturday, Russell walked toward home plate.

He had already belted two bombs earlier that afternoon, one on back-to-back fourth-inning Tennessee homers as he and catcher Connor Pavolony went yard (Pavolony first) for just the second and third home runs allowed by Vandy starter Jack Leiter this season.

By the eighth frame, Leiter — another possible lottery pick in the draft this June — had been replaced by Vandy reliever Luke Murphy, whose arm isn’t quite as strong as his predecessor.

“Jack Leiter has the best fastball in the country,” Russell said.

Before Russell’s at-bat, Pavolony took a ball to the hand in an injury that now has him in “day-to-day” status according to Tony Vitello. A pinch-runner replaced Pavolony, and the Vols had the bases loaded.

The opportunity was there. The crowd could feel it. And Russell could, too.

Cheers of anticipation rose from across a packed Lindsey Nelson Stadium as Russell’s walk-up music began to play.

The hair on the senior’s arms prickled in response, and Russell — who Vitello called “an in-state kid who’s worn orange his entire life” — dug in for a moment he’ll remember forever.

Murphy kicked and fired a hanging curveball, and Russell’s bat connected on the first pitch.

At first, it seemed like the ball wouldn’t go far enough. Russell’s missile rose slightly coming off the bat, continuing steadily toward the left-center wall.

Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt’s center fielder, stepped back to the warning track in preparation.

He leaped, stretched out his glove and.... nothing. It was gone.

Pandemic or not, the orange-wearing crowd melted into sheer pandemonium.

Russell jogged toward first, then sprinted and fist-pumped his way around the bases once he saw the ball disappear. As he rounded third, the senior walk-on began leaping toward home, calling for more noise from an audience that was already going berserk.

Russell stomped on home plate with emphasis, and a moving mass of orange jerseys swallowed him in euphoric celebration as the Vols took a 7-4 that they wouldn’t relinquish.

The entire sequence was, in a word, poetic: the senior walk-on, “a Tennessee kid,” launching a game-winning grand slam to even the series against in-state rival Vanderbilt in a top-five matchup.

In those 30 seconds, I think all 2,263+ people in attendance realized what we missed most when sports screeched to a halt in 2020.

Russell’s blast — again, his third of the day — made him the first player in Tennessee baseball history to reach multiple games with three home runs, per Tennessee Stats and Info.

Tennessee added another run later for an 8-4 win, forever etching Russell’s name into UT lore.

Evan Russell and John Fulkerson: two Tennessee legends

Overall, the senior from Lexington has made an indelible impact on Tennessee — and he surprised his coach along the way.

“Evan Russell was not a guy that our coaching staff noticed immediately when we arrived,” Vitello said, adding that the grand slam “shocked him” a bit.

“But he knew what he wanted to do, and he made it happen.”

Arguably, Russell’s bomb put him among Tee Martin, Peerless Price, Jauan Jennings, Todd Helton and Chris Lofton in terms of Tennessee athletes who have created memorable moments for the Vols. But could that impact even be worthy of a statue?

“Shoot, I don’t know,” said Tennessee’s Saturday starter, Will Heflin. “That’d be a good-looking statue. He may put other people to shame. At least like a road or a stop sign. I don’t think anybody’s going to forget Evan Russell here for a long time.”

Added Vitello on the Vol Network: “There ain’t gonna be another kid like that around here.”

While Vitello wasn’t asked about the statue, he did compare Russell and Heflin — a Morristown native and another “Tennessee kid” — to a certain Kingsport native that might deserve a statue.

Or, as Heflin put it, “at least a road or stop sign.”

After Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel threw out the first pitch for Friday’s Game 1, UT basketball senior John Fulkerson threw out the first pitch before Game 2. After the toss, he hung around for the game and Sunday’s finale to greet fans and hand out popcorn.

Vitello may not have noticed the popcorn or fan greetings. But he did reference how Fulkerson has been a “grinder” on the court, and how Russell and Heflin have both reflected that mindset for Tennessee baseball.

“Will Heflin, Evan Russell, they’re our Fulky,” Vitello said. “I’m a Karma guy. That’s Karma.

“(Russell) has an immense amount of pride in Tennessee. I find it ironic that Fulky threw out the first pitch today. Those two are very similar.”

Russell reiterated that pride. When asked to describe a Twitter bio that reads “Everything Tennessee,” Russell made his loyalties clear.

“If the Tennessee Volunteers are winning, my life is going well,” he said. “That locker room, that family is the most important thing I have.”

Turning point takeaways

As mentioned, there was a reason that the recaps from Games 1 and 3 came before No. 2.

This weekend, Vanderbilt was better, both on paper and on dirt. But there are more positives than negatives to take away from this weekend.

And in those euphoric moments on Saturday, especially right before and after Russell’s grand slam?

Tennessee couldn’t be beaten — on the field or in the crowd.

Russell said the crowd was “probably the loudest (he’s) ever heard that stadium” when he walked to the plate, and that the noise gave him more confidence to attack the first pitch.

“My objective that AB was just trying to hit a sac fly,” Russell said. “I got a little more barrel... thank God the ball got out because that was a moment I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

Added Vitello in summation: “You felt like the last one was to the wall, and the fans blew it out with the energy in that park.”

“You can feel it,” continued Vitello one the energy. “You don’t have to see or even hear it. You can feel it. Our guys have done things to magnetize people coming here. They’re making our guys better by being here. If our guys continue to feed this fire, it can be special.”

And Vitello is right. I mentioned in a previous column that the Legends have turned Lindsey Nelson Stadium into a concrete asylum.

This weekend, the levels of insanity ratcheted up another level.

From the lines formed outside before Game 1, to the mayhem that came in Game 2, to the willingness to stick around and hope for a rally in Game 3 — Tennessee’s fans formed a new bond with their team this weekend.

“It just goes to show that we’ve got great fans too,” said Heflin, citing other prominent parks across the SEC. “And now we’ve given them a reason to come.”

But the benefits go both ways.

“They’re showing our players what’s possible around here,” said Vitello. “I got to think there’s going to be some extra motivation in the weight room (on Monday).”



Granted, some motivation will also come from the fact that Tennessee could have won on Sunday. If they had capitalized more, the Vols could have clinched first place in the SEC East.

Instead, they’re left to look toward the next opponents: Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and Texas A&M in College Station next weekend.

That’s where the best news comes in for the Vols, though. Even with Connor Pavolony in a soft cast until further notice, and even with a tough second half of SEC play to go — Tony Vitello’s team has gained invaluable experience this weekend.

“This weekend was insanely valuable,” Vitello said. “I literally can’t put it into words. We needed to experience a weekend that was hyped up by the media and full of intense situations. It’ll serve us well for the postseason.”

As mentioned in the previous column, Vanderbilt entered this weekend having won two of the past five College World Series. With four appearances in Omaha, nine regional titles and three SEC Tournament championships, the Commodores have become the standard in college baseball.

And this year’s staff fits the bill.

“We’re not gonna see anyone with better stuff than Rocker and Leiter,” Vitello said. “We’re not gonna see anyone faster than Bradfield. We know we can compete at this level.”

That’s a bold statement to make, especially in a league like the SEC.

But this is a bold team, with a bold coach and even bolder fans.

With all that together, the rest of this season should be a blast. The first 37 games certainly have been.