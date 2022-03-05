No. 6 Tennessee Falls to Top-Ranked Texas in CWS Rematch

In recent history, Tennessee (8-1) baseball has not had a successful record with replay reviews against Texas.

The game-changing decision in last June’s College World Series matchup goes without mentioning, of course.

But the latest chapter in that call-fueled installment came on Friday night.

In the fourth inning of a CWS rematch in the Shriners Children’s College Classic, Drew Gilbert appeared to slide safely into second on what should have been a two-out double.

The original out call was upheld, though, and Tennessee only tumbled from there in a 7-2 loss — its first in 2022 and second to Texas in as many seasons.

After the Gilbert decision, Tennessee retreated to the dugout to continue what had been a pitcher’s duel between Chase Burns and Pete Hansen.

Evan Russell broke the stalemate with a laser to left in the top of the fifth inning, then Texas matched with a Trey Faltine bomb.

Burns kept dealing, but he was taken out after throwing 81 pitches through five innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts for Tony Vitello’s club.

Then, the trouble began.

Error makes telling difference

Texas spat back-to-back doubles at reliever Camden Sewell for a 2-1 advantage, then the Horns turned a Jorel Ortega error into a 3-1 lead before a single pushed the lead to 4-1.

The Vols also struggled against Hansen, who gave up five hits and struck out as many while holding on for the win.

Sewell absorbed the loss for Tennessee — he lasted just .1 inning and gave up three runs on three hits.

Cold bats, poor luck doom offense

After falling behind early, Tennessee did manage to get one run back in the top half of the seventh.

But the Vols left two stranded, and Texas responded with yet another three-run inning.

Tennessee gave itself one more shot in the top of the eighth, loading the bases for Evan Russell.

Except the Scotts Hill native went down swinging, a hard end to a 2-of-4 effort for the senior.

Russell and Cortland Lawson combined for a 4-of-8 effort at the plate, while Jordan Beck registered just one hit despite making excellent contact on each ball he met.

Trey Lipscomb also sent a couple missiles sailing through Minute Maid Park, though each one landed in a Longhorn’s glove.

Overall, the Vols notched just seven hits.

It was their second-fewest number of connections so far this season, a far cry from the unreal output Tennessee experienced against Iona last weekend.

Rotating through the pen

Following Sewell’s struggles, he was replaced by Will Mabrey.

Tennessee continued shuffling through its bullpen, using Ethan Smith and Mark McLaughlin in the final couple innings.

Texas, meanwhile, used five arms in total.

Up next:

Up next, UT will continue its stay in Houston when it takes on Jake Johnson and Baylor (5-4) on Saturday before meeting Oklahoma on Sunday.