Preview: Tennessee faces Evansville in game three of Knoxville Super Regional
Following a surprising 10-8 defeat in Saturday's showdown against Evansville, the Vols aim to secure their spot in the College World Series in a decisive game three of the Knoxville Super Regional.
Sunday's do-or-die matchup with Evansville presents Tennessee with two distinct outcomes. A victory would propel the Vols to their third College World Series appearance in the last four years. Conversely, a loss would echo a familiar scenario, marking the second time in three years that the top-ranked Vols would fail to advance to the College World Series.
Tennessee has become quite comfortable in rubber matches, holding a 5-1 record in such games this year. Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media about the Vol's experience in rubber matches and how it's a benefit ahead of Sunday's game.
"I think it's a benefit. I mean you got the series on the line is what you got and you know, it helps to have a vision of what it looks like and it helps to have reps. You can pick any sport you want, but you want as many repetitions as possible... So no question it's a benefit." Vitello said.
Additionally, Vitello confirmed that Christian Moore will reclaim his position at second base for today's game after a brief absence. Moore temporarily assumed the role of designated hitter in Saturday's matchup due to discomfort in his upper leg or hip sustained during Friday's game one matchup with Evansville, following a slide into home plate.
"He'll play second base tomorrow and yeah, his leg was sore. It was a little iffy and that [designated hitting] was the decision. That was a hundred percent the way to go today. And the decision tomorrow will be playing second base. That'll be a hundred percent the way we go." Vitello said.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Vols will rely on left-hander Zander Sechrist to take the mound. Sechrist boasts a 3-1 record and an ERA of 3.60. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm ET.
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.