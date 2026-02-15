Tennessee Avoids Upset Against LSU

It was an eventful day for Tennessee sports fans. Tennessee softball and baseball got the day off to a good start with wins (softball over FAU and baseball with two tins against Nicholls).

Then, at night, Tennessee returned to Rocky Top to face off against LSU. The Tigers came into the night as the bottom ranked team in the SEC, but that is not to say that they could be overlooked.

Coach Rick Barnes ran it back with the same starting five as usual; Nate Ament, J.P Estrella, Felix Okpara, Ja’Kobi Gillepsie, and Bishop Boswell, and it seems that coach Barnes has found the five that he wants to run with for the rest of the season.

Tennessee Defeats LSU

Feb 14, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Tennessee built up to a nine points lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. During that span, the bench provided a big spark with three different Volunteers coming off the bench and scoring.

LSU cut into the lead slightly over the next few minutes and by the end of the half the Volunteers only led 35-29.

The second half provided a bit of a scare for the Volunteers. LSU got off to a hot start and tied the game up just a few minutes into the half. LSU even took a lead, 44-41, with 14:28 left in the half.

Neither team was able to take too big of a lead after that, but Tennessee did go on a 10-2 run over a three minute stretch which ultimately was all they needed. After that, the Volunteers hit a couple of big shots late and were able to secure the win 73-63.

Nate Ament led the team in scoring with 22 points, but did not have a great shooting today, only going 6-19 from the field. J.P Estrella added 16 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-9 on the night. Also, Ja’Kobi Gillespie provided a good spark, going 4-8 from three.

Tennessee has leaned on its defense all year and tonight was no different. LSU was held to just 38% shooting and 35% from three. Nate Ament showed out defensively and recorded two blocks as well as seven defensive rebounds.

With the win, the Volunteers are now 18-7 and 8-4 in the SEC. Their next game will be against Oklahoma, who had a very eventful day themselves, on Wednesday in Knoxville. Then, Vanderbilt awaits the Volunteers on Saturday in what will be the first of two times that rival schools will face off in the next three weeks.

