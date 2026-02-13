Connection Remains Strong Between Tennessee Football and In-State Target

Tennessee picked up a commitment from 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker earlier this week. With the quarterback position filled for this class, the Volunteers will look to fill out the rest of their class with some of the best high school players in the country.

Baker’s commitment brings Tennessee up to five commits in the 2027 class. The class is currently ranked as the 13th best recruiting class in the country and fifth best in the SEC according to 247Sports. Still, it is very early on, and those rankings can and will change dramatically come December.

Of the current commits, two of them are from the state of Tennessee, and the Volunteers are looking to add many more to that list.

One such player, Omarii Sanders, is being pursued heavily by Tennessee despite his commitment to Vanderbilt. Sanders announced his commitment back in November to Vanderbilt over the Vols, Texas A&M, UGA, and Miami. The 4-star linebacker was heavily pursued by Tennessee, so his commitment, especially to a rival school, came as a shock.

Sanders Discusses Where Volunteers Stand

Franklin Road Academy's Omarii Sanders looks for the defensive call from the sidelines in the first half as the Panther faced Pope John Paul II in a TSSAA football game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. | George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Volunteers have not given up on Sanders in spite of his early commitment. He took the time to discuss his current relationship with Tennessee to Vols on SI.

“I would say they (Tennessee) talk to me very often. We are still trying to work out when I will visit.”

He visited Rocky Top back in the fall as the Volunteers took on Georgia in what was one of the best games all year in college football. He spoke on the experience with Vols on SI, and more can be read about that here.

If Sanders were to flip to Tennessee, as it stands right now, he would become its highest-ranked commit in the class of 2027. His potential addition would be a huge win on the recruiting trail for Heupel and co.

Sanders as a prospect

FRA's wide receiver Omarii Sanders (0) catches a pass during the 2025 TSSAA Division II Class AA Football State Championship game against BGA on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders plays at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville. They made it all the way to the state championship before getting blown out by the Battle Ground Academy.

Interesting side note, Sanders wore Tennessee gloves in the state title game, despite being committed to Vanderbilt (as seen in the photo above).

He has the athleticism of a defensive back, which he played in high school; however, he is expected to become a linebacker in college because of his already 6-foot-4 frame, and thinking that he could grow even more. With his height, strength, and athleticism, he possesses all the skills to potentially grow into a college star.

He also plays receiver in high school, where he played very well. His tall, but athletic build helps him be a threat to opposing defenses on the gridiron.