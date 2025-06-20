Tennessee Baseball Adds Key Arms, Catcher via Transfer Portal
Coming off another deep postseason run and solidifying their status as an SEC powerhouse, the Tennessee Volunteers baseball program wasted no time reloading for 2025. Head coach Tony Vitello and his staff have added a strong, strategic mix of arms and experience through the transfer portal, with five key additions poised to contribute immediately.
Four right-handed pitchers headline the class: Clay Edmondson (UNC-Asheville), Mason Estrada (MIT), Bo Rhudy (Kennesaw State), and Brady Frederick (ETSU). Each brings a unique skill set to the Vols' pitching staff. Last season, Edmondson tied for the league lead in strikeouts with 87 and posted the best ERA in the conference and the 11th-best ERA in the nation at 2.20. His 2.20 ERA is fifth all-time on Asheville's all-time single-season list.
Behind the plate, Tennessee added catcher Garrett Wright from Bowling Green. Wright hit .305 with 9 home runs last season and will compete to fill leadership and production gaps left by departing veteran backstops. Wright was named the MAC defensive player of the year in 2025 with a .991 fielding percentage. He threw out 14 runners stealing while allowing 30 stolen bases. He also played all three outfield positions. He has been named to the MAC all-defensive team in both seasons.
With SEC play demanding elite depth and consistency, this transfer class gives Tennessee insurance and upside. These additions may not be household names yet, but under Vitello’s development pipeline, expect them to be major contributors next spring on Rocky Top.