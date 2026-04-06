Tennessee Baseball HC Josh Elander and DH Trent Grindlinger Reflect on Series Loss to LSU

The Tennessee Vols came into Sunday's rubber match with LSU with plenty of momentum after a winning effort in Game 2.

The Vols would take a 5-0 lead of the visiting Tigers thanks to a Blaine Brown grand slam in 3rd-inning, however, that would be the extent of the Tennessee Baseball offense until the 11th-inning.



LSU would stay true to the fight and chip their way to a 9th-inning tie, but it would be a 10-run 12th-inning score fest that led the Tigers to the rubber match win.

Following the disappointing holiday meltdown, the Tennessee head coach Josh Elander and designate hitter Trent Grindlinger would make their way to the media room to field questions from awaiting reporters.

Josh Elander

Josh Elander | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

What went wrong in the 12th?

"You know, we tried to get Krenzel to get us a ground ball right there. Hits the first guy, didn't throw the pitch with conviction and just kind of unraveled from there. But, you know, home field of the ninth, we need to be able to mix and match and do some things. Rhudy did a good job of getting us out of some messes there and then Arv gave us enough right there. But just not a good there," Elander said.

Trent Grindlinger

Trent Grindlinger | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Five hits in 12-innings, what went wrong?

"Yeah, I mean we got out the gate hot. Um I think we kind of shot, you know, just let kind of let innings go by, but other than that, I mean, I thought we competed well," Grindlinger answered.

The Vols will return to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday to welcome Northern Kentucky before heading west for a 3-game weekend series with Mississippi State.

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