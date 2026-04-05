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Tennessee Baseball Takes Game 2 Against LSU

Tennessee defeats LSU in Game 2 of the series.
Dale Dowden|
Tennessee baseball dugout
Tennessee baseball dugout | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Baseball team was able to bounce back on Saturday evening and take Game 2 of the series with LSU 4-1.

The Vols dropped Game 1 on Friday night.

Tennessee got busy early putting two runs on the board in the first inning. After LSU got on the board in the second, the Vols would add a single run during innings 3 and 4.

The 3-run lead would hold up to the end for a Volunteers win and to force a rubber match in Game 3.

Bake Grimmer led the way offensively with a home run and 2-RBIs, but the pitching would be the story of the day.

Pitching

Tegan Kuhns
Tegan Kuhns | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Tegan Kuhns started on the mound for Tennessee completing 4-innings, while allowing 4-hits and 1-run. Kuhns had one strike-out on the night. 43 of 69 total pitches were strikes.

Kuhns came out a bit earlier than what was anticipated. The starting pitcher took a very mild hit to the head area but bounced back up and went back to pitching. It is not confirmed on if the hit impacted the decision to make a change or not, but one would assume it was a safety precaution none the less.

When Kuhns was removed from the mound, in checked a talented freshman who undoubtly has ice in his veins.

Cam Appenzeller

Cam Appenzeller
Cam Appenzeller | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

The talented freshman enters the game and after allowing 1-hit right out of the gate before calling game. Appenzeller would go on to sit down the next 15 batters, with six being strike-outs.

Appenzeller would throw 46 strikes out of 68 total pitches.

Evan Blanco is expected to start on the mound for the Volunteers for Game 3 that is scheduled for a 1pm pitch on Sunday.

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Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

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