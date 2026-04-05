Tennessee Baseball Takes Game 2 Against LSU

The Tennessee Baseball team was able to bounce back on Saturday evening and take Game 2 of the series with LSU 4-1.



The Vols dropped Game 1 on Friday night.

Tennessee got busy early putting two runs on the board in the first inning. After LSU got on the board in the second, the Vols would add a single run during innings 3 and 4.



The 3-run lead would hold up to the end for a Volunteers win and to force a rubber match in Game 3.

Bake Grimmer led the way offensively with a home run and 2-RBIs, but the pitching would be the story of the day.

E3



Blake Grimmer sends one over the wall



LSU 1

Tennessee 3@VolsOnSI pic.twitter.com/DpqxMNeT3Y — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) April 4, 2026

Pitching

Tegan Kuhns | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Tegan Kuhns started on the mound for Tennessee completing 4-innings, while allowing 4-hits and 1-run. Kuhns had one strike-out on the night. 43 of 69 total pitches were strikes.



Kuhns came out a bit earlier than what was anticipated. The starting pitcher took a very mild hit to the head area but bounced back up and went back to pitching. It is not confirmed on if the hit impacted the decision to make a change or not, but one would assume it was a safety precaution none the less.



When Kuhns was removed from the mound, in checked a talented freshman who undoubtly has ice in his veins.

Cam Appenzeller

Cam Appenzeller | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

The talented freshman enters the game and after allowing 1-hit right out of the gate before calling game. Appenzeller would go on to sit down the next 15 batters, with six being strike-outs.



Appenzeller would throw 46 strikes out of 68 total pitches.

Evan Blanco is expected to start on the mound for the Volunteers for Game 3 that is scheduled for a 1pm pitch on Sunday.

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