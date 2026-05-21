No. 7 Arkansas Eliminates No. 10 Tennessee Baseball in Hoover

The SEC Baseball Tournament is in full swing at The Met.



Day 1 in Hoover saw the Tennessee Volunteers explode early to eliminate the South Carolina Gamecock 11-6.



The Vols advance and will hit the diamond vs. Arkansas

Top 1

Garret Wright - Fly-Out



Blake Grimmer - Walked



Henry Ford - Strike-Out



Trent Grindlinger - Grounded to short; force at 2B

Bottom 1

Damian Ruiz - Ground-Out



Camden Kozeal - Home Run



Ryder Helfrick - Walked



Zach Stewart - 2-Run HR



TJ Pompey - Double (error by UT)



Nolan Souza - RBI-Double



Kuhio Aloy - Fly-Out



Maika Niu - Strike-Out

End 1 - Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4

Top 2

Levi Clark - Strike-Out



Manny Marin - Strike-Out



Blaine Brown - Ground-Out

Bottom 2

Reese Robinett - Strike-Out



Damian Ruiz - Single



Camden Kozeal - Fly-Out



Ryder Helfrick - Ground-Out

End 2 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4

Top 3

Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out



Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out



Garrett Wright - Single



Blake Grimmer - Fly-Out

Bottom 3

Zach Stewart - Home Run



TJ Pompey - Single



Nolan Souza - Fly-Out



Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out; Garret Wright throws Pompey out at 2B

End 3 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 5

Top 4

Henry Ford - Strike-Out



Trent Grindlinger - Single



Levi Clark - Double



Manny Marin - Strike-Out



Blaine Brown - 2-RBI Double



Nate Eisfelder - Fly-Out

Tennessee 2. Arkansas 5

Bottom 4

Maika Niu - Fly-Out



Reese Robinett - Ground-Out



Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out

End 4 Tennessee 2, Arkansas 5

Top 5

Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out



Garrett Wright - Single



Blake Grimmer - Strike-Out



Henry Ford - RBI-Double



Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out

Tennessee 3, Arkansas 5

B5

Camden Kozeal - Walked



Ryder Helfrick - Walked



Zach Stewart - Strike-Out



TJ Pompey - 3-Run Home Run



Nolan Souza - Ground-Out



Carter Rutenbar - Walked



Maika Niu - Ground-Out

End 5 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8

Top 6

Levi Clark -Strike-Out



Manny Marin - Walked



Blaine Brown - Single



Nate Eisfelder - Strike-Out

Bottom 6

Reese Robinett - Single



Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out



Camden Kozeal - Ground-Out



Ryder Helfrick - Strike-Out

End 6 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8

Top 7

Jay Abernathy - Single



Garrett Wright - Strike-Out



Blake Grimmer - RBI-Double



Henry Ford - Fly-Out



Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out

M7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

Bottom 7

Zach Stewart - Strike-Out



TJ Pompey - Strike-Out



Nolan Souza - Fly-Out

End 7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

Top 8

Levi Clark - Double



Manny Marin - Ground-Out



Stone Lawless - Fly-Out



Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out

Bottom 8

Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out



Maika Niu - Fly-Out



Reese Robinett - Strike-Out

Top 9

Jay Abernathy - Ground-Out



Garrett Wright - Out



Blake Grimmer - Ground-Out

Final Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

The Vols will return to Knoxville quicker than they would have liked.



Tennessee will await to see where they fall in the NCAA Tournament as the Big Orange is likely to be a 2-seed.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)