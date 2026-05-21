No. 7 Arkansas Eliminates No. 10 Tennessee Baseball in Hoover
In this story:
The SEC Baseball Tournament is in full swing at The Met.
Day 1 in Hoover saw the Tennessee Volunteers explode early to eliminate the South Carolina Gamecock 11-6.
The Vols advance and will hit the diamond vs. Arkansas
Top 1
Garret Wright - Fly-Out
Blake Grimmer - Walked
Henry Ford - Strike-Out
Trent Grindlinger - Grounded to short; force at 2B
Bottom 1
Damian Ruiz - Ground-Out
Camden Kozeal - Home Run
Ryder Helfrick - Walked
Zach Stewart - 2-Run HR
TJ Pompey - Double (error by UT)
Nolan Souza - RBI-Double
Kuhio Aloy - Fly-Out
Maika Niu - Strike-Out
End 1 - Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4
Top 2
Levi Clark - Strike-Out
Manny Marin - Strike-Out
Blaine Brown - Ground-Out
Bottom 2
Reese Robinett - Strike-Out
Damian Ruiz - Single
Camden Kozeal - Fly-Out
Ryder Helfrick - Ground-Out
End 2 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4
Top 3
Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out
Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out
Garrett Wright - Single
Blake Grimmer - Fly-Out
Bottom 3
Zach Stewart - Home Run
TJ Pompey - Single
Nolan Souza - Fly-Out
Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out; Garret Wright throws Pompey out at 2B
End 3 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 5
Top 4
Henry Ford - Strike-Out
Trent Grindlinger - Single
Levi Clark - Double
Manny Marin - Strike-Out
Blaine Brown - 2-RBI Double
Nate Eisfelder - Fly-Out
Tennessee 2. Arkansas 5
Bottom 4
Maika Niu - Fly-Out
Reese Robinett - Ground-Out
Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out
End 4 Tennessee 2, Arkansas 5
Top 5
Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out
Garrett Wright - Single
Blake Grimmer - Strike-Out
Henry Ford - RBI-Double
Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out
Tennessee 3, Arkansas 5
B5
Camden Kozeal - Walked
Ryder Helfrick - Walked
Zach Stewart - Strike-Out
TJ Pompey - 3-Run Home Run
Nolan Souza - Ground-Out
Carter Rutenbar - Walked
Maika Niu - Ground-Out
End 5 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8
Top 6
Levi Clark -Strike-Out
Manny Marin - Walked
Blaine Brown - Single
Nate Eisfelder - Strike-Out
Bottom 6
Reese Robinett - Single
Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out
Camden Kozeal - Ground-Out
Ryder Helfrick - Strike-Out
End 6 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8
Top 7
Jay Abernathy - Single
Garrett Wright - Strike-Out
Blake Grimmer - RBI-Double
Henry Ford - Fly-Out
Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out
M7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8
Bottom 7
Zach Stewart - Strike-Out
TJ Pompey - Strike-Out
Nolan Souza - Fly-Out
End 7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8
Top 8
Levi Clark - Double
Manny Marin - Ground-Out
Stone Lawless - Fly-Out
Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out
Bottom 8
Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out
Maika Niu - Fly-Out
Reese Robinett - Strike-Out
Top 9
Jay Abernathy - Ground-Out
Garrett Wright - Out
Blake Grimmer - Ground-Out
Final Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8
The Vols will return to Knoxville quicker than they would have liked.
Tennessee will await to see where they fall in the NCAA Tournament as the Big Orange is likely to be a 2-seed.
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Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.Follow dale_dowden