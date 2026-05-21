Skip to main content
Volunteer Country

No. 7 Arkansas Eliminates No. 10 Tennessee Baseball in Hoover

Arkansas eliminates Tennessee from the SEC Tournament.
Dale Dowden|
Tennessee third baseman Henry Ford (9) throws out Vanderbilt's Chris Maldonado a first base during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Hawkins Field on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee third baseman Henry Ford (9) throws out Vanderbilt's Chris Maldonado a first base during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Hawkins Field on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers

The SEC Baseball Tournament is in full swing at The Met.

Day 1 in Hoover saw the Tennessee Volunteers explode early to eliminate the South Carolina Gamecock 11-6.

The Vols advance and will hit the diamond vs. Arkansas

Top 1

Garret Wright - Fly-Out

Blake Grimmer - Walked

Henry Ford - Strike-Out

Trent Grindlinger - Grounded to short; force at 2B

Bottom 1

Damian Ruiz - Ground-Out

Camden Kozeal - Home Run

Ryder Helfrick - Walked

Zach Stewart - 2-Run HR

TJ Pompey - Double (error by UT)

Nolan Souza - RBI-Double

Kuhio Aloy - Fly-Out

Maika Niu - Strike-Out

End 1 - Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4

Top 2

Levi Clark - Strike-Out

Manny Marin - Strike-Out

Blaine Brown - Ground-Out

Bottom 2

Reese Robinett - Strike-Out

Damian Ruiz - Single

Camden Kozeal - Fly-Out

Ryder Helfrick - Ground-Out

End 2 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 4

Top 3

Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out

Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out

Garrett Wright - Single

Blake Grimmer - Fly-Out

Bottom 3

Zach Stewart - Home Run

TJ Pompey - Single

Nolan Souza - Fly-Out

Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out; Garret Wright throws Pompey out at 2B

End 3 Tennessee 0, Arkansas 5

Top 4

Henry Ford - Strike-Out

Trent Grindlinger - Single

Levi Clark - Double

Manny Marin - Strike-Out

Blaine Brown - 2-RBI Double

Nate Eisfelder - Fly-Out

Tennessee 2. Arkansas 5

Bottom 4

Maika Niu - Fly-Out

Reese Robinett - Ground-Out

Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out

End 4 Tennessee 2, Arkansas 5

Top 5

Jay Abernathy - Fly-Out

Garrett Wright - Single

Blake Grimmer - Strike-Out

Henry Ford - RBI-Double

Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out

Tennessee 3, Arkansas 5

B5

Camden Kozeal - Walked

Ryder Helfrick - Walked

Zach Stewart - Strike-Out

TJ Pompey - 3-Run Home Run

Nolan Souza - Ground-Out

Carter Rutenbar - Walked

Maika Niu - Ground-Out

End 5 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8

Top 6

Levi Clark -Strike-Out

Manny Marin - Walked

Blaine Brown - Single

Nate Eisfelder - Strike-Out

Bottom 6

Reese Robinett - Single

Damian Ruiz - Strike-Out

Camden Kozeal - Ground-Out

Ryder Helfrick - Strike-Out

End 6 Tennessee 3, Arkansas 8

Top 7

Jay Abernathy - Single

Garrett Wright - Strike-Out

Blake Grimmer - RBI-Double

Henry Ford - Fly-Out

Trent Grindlinger - Ground-Out

M7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

Bottom 7

Zach Stewart - Strike-Out

TJ Pompey - Strike-Out

Nolan Souza - Fly-Out

End 7 Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

Top 8

Levi Clark - Double

Manny Marin - Ground-Out

Stone Lawless - Fly-Out

Nate Eisfelder - Ground-Out

Bottom 8

Carter Rutenbar - Strike-Out

Maika Niu - Fly-Out

Reese Robinett - Strike-Out

Top 9

Jay Abernathy - Ground-Out

Garrett Wright - Out

Blake Grimmer - Ground-Out

Final Tennessee 4, Arkansas 8

The Vols will return to Knoxville quicker than they would have liked.

Tennessee will await to see where they fall in the NCAA Tournament as the Big Orange is likely to be a 2-seed.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Share on XFollow dale_dowden
Home/Baseball