Tennessee Baseball Player Brady Frederick Could Be a Star For The Vols

The Tennessee baseball program has done a fantastic job when it comes to the transfer portal additions. They have made additions across the board when it comes to the batters, fielders, and, of course, the pitchers who have all the potential in the world to be fantastic this season.

One of the additions the Vols made to the pitching group is Brady Frederick, who is one of the more intriguing names in the group. He is a transfer from East Tennessee State and was the SOCON pitcher of the year.

Here is what Josh Elander had to say about Brady Frederick.

Josh Elander's Comments on Brady Frederick

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander addresses the media after the Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, he's been amazing. I just think it's such a unique and tough look. Again, Vol fans have seen for the first time, his fingers literally scrape the ground when he's pitching, right? And again, it's a unique deal. Usually, when guys throw from that slot, it's got heavy tumble or sink at the bottom of the zone. It's a ton of ground balls. But he has the ability to basically go just two different fastballs, where it's ride-cut or heavy sink at the bottom. Where he can get swing and miss at the top, or ground balls at the bottom. But he's kind of, the way he throws his arm really, never gets sore. So it's a guy we joke about, be ready to go every day. We might be getting you hot or whatnot. But again, he can get outs in a lot of different ways, and he's had a lot of success and maturity there. And then an athlete that is just really good in general. But he's one we're really excited about."

Tennessee Baseball's Preseason Is Close to Ending

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

