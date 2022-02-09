Tennessee Baseball Releases TV Schedule

The Tennessee BaseVols have officially released their television schedule for the upcoming season. At least ten of the diamond Vols' 57 games this season will be nationally televised. Below are the dates with their respective broadcast information as released by the SEC in conjunction with ESPN and the SEC Network:

Saturday, March 19 vs. South Carolina (12 pm ET) SEC Network

Saturday, March 26 @ Ole Miss (8 pm ET) SEC Network

Friday, April 1 @ Vanderbilt (7 pm ET) ESPN2

Saturday April 2 @ Vanderbilt (8 pm ET) SEC Network

Saturday, April 9 vs. Missouri (7 pm ET) SEC Network

Friday April 29 vs. Auburn (7 pm ET) SEC Network

Saturday, April 30 vs. Auburn (7 pm ET) SEC Network

Thursday, May 5 @ Kentucky (7 pm ET) SEC Network

Thursday, May 12 vs. Georgia (7 pm ET) ESPNU

Friday, May 13 vs. Georgia (5:30 pm ET) SEC Network

The remainder of UT's conference games will feature live digital broadcasts on SECN+ and the ESPN app. Tennessee's home non-conference games will also be available through the ESPN app, according to Tennessee Athletics Communications.

Tony Vitello and the Vols open their season in Lindsey Nelson Stadium next Friday, February 18, against Georgia Southern for the first of a three game series. All three of those games will be available via SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.