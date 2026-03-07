Tennessee Baseball Walks Off Wright State in Game One

The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Wright State Raiders in the first of their three game series this weekend. Here is how the game played out.

Tennessee vs. Wright State Recap

Tegan Kuhns against Wright State on March 6 (2026) | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Wright State got started very early on, as they scored on an RBI double. This came within the first inning of the game, and the Raiders were looking good. They ultimately didn't get anywhere in the second inning, which led to the Vols coming up to bat in their second set of batters.

The Vols couldn't get anything going within the first innings of the game. That was until both teams scored in the third inning. The Vols scored off the bat of Henry Ford, who hit an RBI single.

Kuhns was later hit deep on a home run to right field. This extended the lead, as he started to show some signs of struggling. Brady Frederick began to warm up for the Vols around this time. They looked to get the bats going, as they would have Blake Grimmer up to bat to start the inning. Nothing going for the Vols at that time though, as they were held hitless in the inning.

Kuhns continued to pitch through the fifth inning with Frederick remaining in the bullpen. He pushed through the fifth, but it looked as if his day was done following his final at bat of the inning being taken to the warning track. After multiple at bats didn't go the way Tennessee wanted Kuhns would remain in the dugout, as Brandon Arvidson stepped in for the starter during the sixth inning.

Some early struggles for the reliever was revealed. He was put into a trick position with two on (both on the corners) with one out. Arvidson and the Vols were able to get out of that pickle, but they needed their bats to get going. That is exactly what happened as a home run from Blake Grimmer brought the game within one yet again They still trailed entering the seventh inning. Arvidson was able to escape the inning, but the Vols would get the equalizing run across home off the bat of Ford, who hit an RBI double. The player who scored was Abernathy. This was huge.

Arvidson had a huge eighth inning, as he finished with a massive strikeout in the inning. If the Vols were to get a run across, they would have the chance to put the game away with three more outs if they continued to play well. Arvidson's day ended, just for Frederick to come into the game ahead of the ninth inning. Frederick picked up two strikeouts and escaped with little to no damage.

The Vols were in walk-off territory. A lead off double for Garrett Wright got the Vols started in the ninth. The Vols won the game on a lead off hit from Manny Marin.