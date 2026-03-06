Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball vs. Wright State

Note: The game begins at 6:30 PM EST, and the updates will begin following the first pitch. In the hopes of receiving updates, please refresh the story, and the latest news will be revealed.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action for the beginning of yet another baseball series on a nice and sunny day in Knoxville, Tennessee. This is the first of three games that the Tennessee Vols will play during the weekend, as they will be playing against the Wright State Raiders.

This is a team that has been a bit of a historical matchup for the Vols, as there are many things to think back to, including arguably the greatest moment in college baseball history. That moment being when Drew Gilbert hit a grand slam, which was a walk off win for the Vols in the postseson tournament.

The Vols have already dropped three games within their first 13 matchups, but they will look to get things moving smoothly again with a sweep this weekend, which is what has been predicted for the Vols. The first game will highlight arguably the best pitcher on the Tennessee Volunteers roster, and within the rotation, as the Tennessee Volunteers are set to start Tegan Kuhns. Kuhns is getting to the bump with a record of 1-1, as he has also struck out a total of 22 batters in his first few games starting for the Tennessee Vols. He also has a 2.45 ERA, which is quite the statistic, and he will be someone who will have the chance to suffocate the Wright State offense early.

As for the batters, there will be multiple names to know entering this contest, including some of the expected starters. One of the players that can be expected to play in this one is Henry Ford, who is entering the game with a .327 average. This is good enough to be second on the team outside of players who haven't averaged two plate appearances a game. The other player who could be a huge piece for the Vols tonight will be Blaine Brown. The two-way star is one of the better bats the Vols have, as he leads the team with a .333 average. He also has a total of five home runs through 13 games thus far.

The Vols will need to win this game to get on track for the weekend, as they are set for their first conference weekend of the season in Athens, Georgia, a week from today, as they will be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs.