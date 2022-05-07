Skip to main content

Tennessee-Kentucky Game Two Delayed, Series Finale Will Be Seven Innings

Tennessee baseball's game two matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats has been postponed due to weather, UT announced on late Friday night. 

After experiencing a 105-minute delay to begin game two in Lexington, heavy rain caused another delay in the top of the eighth inning with one out. There was a monsoon in Lexington and two Kentucky batters sent their bats flying when swinging in the bottom of the seventh due to poor grips. 

The rain delay in the eighth lasted approximately 35 minutes when the game was officially postponed. 

Tennessee currently trails the Wildcats 4-2 in the top of the eighth with one out and none on base. 

The Vols will look to rally in the final two innings to even the series tomorrow, as the Cats won the series opener 3-2 in 13 innings on Thursday. 

Tennessee is yet to lose a series this season, but Kentucky is posing the strongest threat to ending UT's series winning streak. 

