Tennessee-LSU Super Regional Schedule Announced

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the LSU Tigers this weekend with a trip to Omaha on the line.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host a Super Regional this weekend against a familiar foe in Paul Mainieri's LSU Tigers. The Vols swept the Knoxville regional en route to this matchup, while the Bayou Bengals used "Mainieri Magic" to win five straight games in the Eugene regional to unseat Oregon.

The schedule is out for the weekend series, and Tennessee fans are going to have to wait an extra day to see the Vols take the field again.

The first matchup of the series will take place on Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST and will be featured on ESPN2.

With several Super Regionals starting on Friday, this allows LSU an extra day of rest following a late Monday night game in Eugene (Ore.).

The second game of the best of three series will take place on Sunday with the start time to be decided between noon or 3.p.m. EST. on ESPN2.

If a third game is needed, the two teams will square off at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. EST on Monday on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Mainieri was not happy with his previous trip to Knoxville when Vitello's Vols swept the Tigers in a weekend series.

"It was an extremely hostile environment," Mainieri said. "Nasty fans, nasty. They were into Tre' Morgan's head. I mean, they were on him from the moment he walked out on that field. It was a difficult situation."

"The umpires, there were a lot of calls that went against us, and they were having to deal with that," he added. "The other team was not handling things with a lot of class, quite frankly. It was an environment that those kids were in for the very first time, and it was very difficult."

Much of Mainieri's frustrations were pointed towards a frat group self-named "The Legends of Lindsey Nelson." The group has created all sorts of headaches for opposing teams this season, and they will likely be in full force over the weekend.

The winner of this series will head to Omaha for the College World Series.