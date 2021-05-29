Tennessee tames Florida to advance to first SEC Tournament Championship Game since 1995

According to Tennessee senior Evan Russell, the Vols have rolled into Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this week with one goal in mind: "to win this whole thing."

Now, the Vols have a shot to do exactly that.

In a windy SEC Tournament semifinal matchup, Tennessee blew past Florida 3-0 to advance to its first SEC Tournament Championship Game since 1995. The last time the Vols were in this position, they won the conference tournament before moving on to Omaha for the second College World Series appearance in program history.

From Windy to Winning

Through its win against Mississippi State and the rematch against Alabama, the Vols' bats stayed hot for a combined score of 23-2. But Saturday's win wasn't that simple -- at least not at first.

Both teams stayed locked at zero in the first two innings. Each club appeared to have trouble with several gusts of wind, which blew toward the infield and pinned several would-be long balls in the air.

Jake Rucker finally broke through in the top of the third, blasting a two-out RBI single to score Liam Spence for a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee added two more runs in the top of the fourth. The Vols' 2-0 lead came off a bomb from Jordan Beck to score Luc Lipcius, then a wild pitch from Florida starter Brandon Sproat brought Beck across the plate for a 3-0 advantage.

Florida made its first pitching change after that run, but it didn't matter to Drew Gilbert. The energized sophomore dropped a single into shallow left to bring Spence across once more, giving Tennessee a 4-0 lead.

The Gators threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but Tennessee pulled a double play before forcing a fly-out to clinch the win.

Sewell starts, Hunley finishes

The Vols' pitching was a hot topic leading into Saturday, as Vitello mentioned the possibility of bringing Blade Tidwell back out after his fantastic outing in the Alabama rematch.

Instead, Camden Sewell took the bump -- and he delivered.

The junior allowed just two hits with no runs in six innings. He finished with six strikeouts -- 62 strikes total on 92 pitches -- and he received a rousing ovation from the orange-clad crowd when jogging toward the Tennessee dugout.

Sean Hunley earned an ovation of his own when he entered in relief, as the senior right-hander tossed two innings with no runs, two hits and no errors.

"Sean's a special dude," said Sewell. "He's probably the best on our team in staying composed. He's a winner."