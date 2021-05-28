Tennessee throttles Tide in rematch to clinch SEC Tournament semifinal berth

The Vols exacted some run-ruled revenge on Friday after plenty of controversy on Wednesday.

After Tennessee's run-ruled win over Mississippi State on Thursday, Chad Dallas mentioned that the Vols aren't worried about anything they can't determine.

In Dallas' words: "You control what you can control."

The Vols couldn't control Wednesday's controversial call against Alabama, which sparked a 3-2 Crimson Tide win in extra innings.

48 hours later, Tennessee got another shot at Alabama. And this time, Tony Vitello's club took full advantage.

Tennessee blasted Alabama 11-0 in seven innings on Friday, pitting the Vols against Florida on Saturday for a shot at the tournament championship on Sunday.

Bombs away as bats stay hot

Because they were listed as the away team for Friday, the Vols took the field in their orange-accented smoky gray away uniforms.

Where there's smoke, there's fire -- and Tennessee's bats produced plenty of heat.

Luc Lipcius got things started, launching a two-run bomb in the second inning to score Evan Russell for a 2-0 advantage.

Max Ferguson added to the lead in the top of the third, slamming an RBI double to the wall to score Liam Spence for a 3-0 lead. Jake Rucker followed suit with a sacrifice fly to send Ferguson to third, and Drew Gilbert knocked an RBI single to score Ferguson for a 4-0 advantage.

"I felt like everybody wanted their revenge," said freshman pitcher Blade Tidwell. "Our hitters swung it really well, and we just jumped out on them."

Trailing by four runs, Alabama brought in reliever Connor Shamblin to try and stop the bleeding. But the move came to no avail.

Lipcius connected on an RBI single for a 5-0 lead before Evan Russell sprinted across for a 6-0 lead, and a Pete Derkay single pushed Lipcius across for a 7-0 score.

Russell hammered a homer of his own in the top of the fourth, a two-run shot that tallied a 9-0 lead.

The Vols added more in the top of the sixth inning, as Liam Spence led off with a solo shot before Max Ferguson went back-to-back with a one-run homer of his own. Spence's bomb was his third of the year, while Ferguson's shot marked his 11th of the season for the final margin of 11-0.

In total, the Vols finished with 11 hits, 11 RBI and four home runs.

"You had a lot of guys that didn't want to go home," said Russell. "Everyone was kind of locked in, and we were on the attack mode. That was the difference in this game."

Blade slices through Bama lineup

Another difference came on the mound. Blade Tidwell was one of the top-rated players in Tennessee when he came to Rocky Top, and he lived up to the billing this season to earn his first collegiate postseason start on Friday.

Tidwell was masterful, tossing 61 strikeouts on 95 pitches. He allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out five in 6.0 innings of work.

"That dude has grown mentally with a confidence you can't fake," said Russell of Tidwell. "Watching him turn into a completely different pitcher, it's special. The best is yet to come for that kid."

That transformation came later in the season, as Tidwell struggled earlier this year against the Tide in Tuscaloosa. So Friday's performance came with a personal vendetta as well.

"I really just thought it was a chance at revenge," he said on Friday. "I thought about it this week. If I played them again, I was going to get my revenge."

Added Vitello: "I think Blade has grown up in front of all the Vol fans' eyes. It was pretty special to watch Blade in that form today."

Kirby Connell finished off the win, notching three quick outs to put the Vols in the semifinals.

Vitello wouldn't name a starter for Saturday against Florida, but he did mention that his first choice would be to give the ball back to Tidwell.

"If he says no, we'll go to option 2."

'Getting in a groove'

At 2-1, Tennessee's road through the tournament has been rougher than expected. But in the last two outings, the Vols have put on the cruise control. They outscored Mississippi State and Alabama by a combined score of 23-2, with six home runs through the last two days.

"I think our guys are starting to get a little more cozy in this environment," said Vitello of the SEC Tournament, which doubles as one of the biggest atmospheres in college baseball. "Guys seem to be getting in a groove. This is an awesome environment, and Hoover does a great job. But at the end of the day, between the white lines, it's just baseball."

Tennessee will look to carry that mindset into Saturday for a semifinal battle that oozes with intensity, at least on paper. The Vols took the first two games against Florida in Knoxville earlier this season, but they came two runs short of a sweep in a 7-6 loss that Sunday.

"I'm excited," said Russell on the matchup. "A lot of people will be watching, and I think it's going to be one of the best games of the year."