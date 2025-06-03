Tennessee Vols On College Baseball's Most Impressive Postseason Runs to Super Regionals
The Tennessee Vols are on a legendary run in the world of College Baseball. As the defending champs head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in their fifth straight super regional.
The Tennessee Volunteers won their program’s first national title in college baseball a year ago, and under head coach Tony Vitello, it seemed it was only a matter of time before the Volunteers reach that ultimate prize.
After all, the sport of college baseball is merely about giving yourself as many opportunities at the end of the season as possible and praying for a bit of luck to fall in your favor along the way. And no program has earned the right for a little luck late in the season than this Tennessee Volunteers baseball program.
The Vols have reached their fifth straight Super Regional under head coach Tony Vitello, a streak that stands alone in college baseball.
For the fifth season in a row, the Vols have a best-of-three series on the line to send them back to Omaha for the College World Series for the third straight season and the fourth time in the last five years.
Vitello and this Vols program’s track record is rather unprecedented. They’ve certainly got playoff history on their side as they head to Arkansas to take on the No. 3 overall seed in the Razorbacks. Arkansas hasn’t earned a trip to Omaha since 2022.
Arkansas has -130 odds to win the series and Tennessee has +100 odds to defeat the Razorbacks, according to Draft Kings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
