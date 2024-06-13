Tennessee Volunteers Given Best Chances to Win College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers are in Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series for the third time in four years. The Vols entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and after securing wins in the Knoxville Regional and the Knoxville Super Regional, their first matchup in Omaha is Friday night against No. 8 seed Florida State.
The Vols entered the tournament as the favorite to win the national title at +270, according to FanDuel. Here's a look at the updated odds courtesy of FanDuel.
National Title Betting Odds Via FanDuel
- Tennessee +260
- Texas A&M +350
- Kentucky +470
- North Carolina +700
- FSU +800
- Virginia +1000
- NC State +1100
- Florida +1100
Tennessee will face Florida STate friday night at 7:00 PM.
Perfect Game announced on Wednesday that Tennessee had been named the Team of the Year after winning the SEC championship, making it to Omaha and compiling a 55-12 record. Here is what Perfect Game had to say about the Vols:
"There isn’t a more complete team, they have star-power and length to the roster and are playing their most confident, quality version of the game right now. The Volunteers are primed and ready to make a run at the National Championship in Omaha."
