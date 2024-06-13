Thomas Crabtree commits to Tennessee Baseball
Pearl River Community College transfer pitcher Thomas Crabtree has committed to Tennessee.
Following a visit to Knoxville on Monday, right-handed pitcher Thomas Crabtree wasted no time solidifying his official commitment to Tennessee, announcing via his X account on Wednesday "I am going to be a University of Tennessee Volunteer. My childhood dream of wearing the Power T is real".
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Tennessee native is coming off an impressive freshman season for Pearl River Community College. Crabtree was named First Team All-MACCC after holding a record of 10-2 with an ERA of 2.96, while striking out 105 batters to become the first Pearl River Community College pitcher to surpass 100 strikeouts since 2008. Crabtree also exhibited a near-perfect game, throwing for a flawless eight-inning stretch last season.
Crabtree's commitment comes at a pivotal time for the Tennessee pitching staff as Head coach Tony Vitello faces the impending departures of several pitchers, including Drew Beam to the MLB draft, and the eligibility expiration of Zander Sechrist, Kirby Connell, and Chris Stamos. Furthermore, the Vols may contend with the potential loss of AJ Causey and Aaron Combs to the draft after both had phenomenal seasons, while AJ Russell faces a lengthy 12- to 14-month recovery period following Tommy John surgery.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.