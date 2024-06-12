Rodney Garner Continues Filling EDGE Room With Elite Athletes
Tennessee Volunteers defensive line coach Rodney Garner continues to recruit edge rushers at a premium rate.
Somerville High School edge rusher Jayden Loftin committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, becoming their second defensive line commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He ranks as the No. 313 prospect in his cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Loftin ended his recruitment after officially visiting Tennessee this past weekend.
Loftin fits the mold that defensive line coach Rodney Garner has recruited at the edge position over the past few years. Yes, there are still some things he'll need to work out in college, like his pad level and technique, but he's an athletic ball of clay with tons of potential. He measures in at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds with a verified 4.6-second 40-yard dash.
He showcases natural bend on tape and the ability to capture corners against opposing offensive tackles. While these other names were more regarded recruits, James Pearce Jr. and Jordan Ross looked physically similar in high school. Garner likes long, athletic guys who he can take and develop into every-down edge players, much like he's done with Pearce throughout the course of his career.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.