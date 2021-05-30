Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of SEC Championship Showdown With Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers (45-15) are set to take the field at 3:00 p.m. EST against the Arkansas Razorbacks (45-10) with the SEC Tournament Championship on the line.

The two teams last met two weeks ago in a series that was ultimately decided by one run in Sunday's heated rubber match, which ended with an intense post-game conversation between Tony Vitello and Arkansas's Dave Van Horn.

Ahead of today's showdown, the Tennessee baseball account released its pregame hype video, which you can watch below.

“I've got news for everyone out there," Vitello can be heard saying at the end. "The Vols aren't coming anymore. The Vols are here and they ain't going anywhere."

Vitello is expected to be one of the most sought after names in the college baseball coaching carousel in the coming weeks once the season ends, but he has been all business this week in Hoover, as expected, and he has a chance to do something the Vols have never done if they can beat Arkansas today. Win the SEC Tournament Championship.