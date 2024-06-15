Tennessee vs FSU Final Score, College World Series
A recap of the final score from Omaha for the opening round of the College World Series between Tennessee and FSU.
The opening round of the College World Series began on Friday and Tennessee vs Florida State started at 7 PM. The two programs are part of the eight remaining programs left in the mix competing for a spot in the World Series Championship three-game series.
The game got off to a hot start on offense for both teams as both pitching staffs struggled to get outs tp start off. It was a bit of a back-and-forth affair before the Seminoles finally gained control and started to gain momentum. However, Tennessee's Christian Moore would go on to hit for the cycle after a home run to dead center in the game. It's the first player to hit for the cycle since 1956 in the College World Series.
The Volunteers would go on to fight their way back into the game to put the game within two at the end of the sixth inning, but a big seventh inning from Florida State would extend their lead to 11-7 to put them back into a comfortable position. Marco Williams had the big day for the Seminoles as he reached base four total times by the seventh inning.
However, Tennessee would go onto tie the game into the bottom of the ninth thanks to an 2 RBI single with two outs. The Volunteers would go onto walk it off in the bottom of the ninth to win 12-11 to face North Carolina in the next game. It's the first time where the first two games of the colleg world series end in a walk-off.
