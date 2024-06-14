Tennessee vs Florida State LIVE Updates - Score From Omaha College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face the Florida State Seminoles in the College World Series. Here are live scoring updates as they happen.
The opening round of the College World Series begin on Friday and Tennessee vs Florida is slated to start at 7 PM. The two programs are part of the eight remaining programs left in the mix competing for a spot in the World Series Championship three game series.
The top-ranked Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles will face off at full strength Friday night in a double-elimination format. The winner of Friday night's game will play the winner of Virginia and North Carolina. The Vols are the prohibitive favorite in Vegas to win the title. We will have all the live updates here on Volunteer Country.
How to Watch Tennessee vs FSU - College World Series
Event Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024
Time - 7:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN
Stream on ESPN - HERE
National Title Betting Odds Via FanDuel
- Tennessee +260
- Texas A&M +350
- Kentucky +470
- North Carolina +700
- FSU +800
- Virginia +1000
- NC State +1100
- Florida +1100
