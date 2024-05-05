Tennessee Baseball Wins Seventh Straight Series
The No. 3-ranked Tennessee Volunteers defeated Florida 16-3 to win their seventh straight series.
On Saturday, Tennessee had a dominant outing in their series finale in Gainesville, defeating
Florida via run-rule by a score of 16-3. With this win, the Vols secured their seventh straight
series win of the season and fifth consecutive series win in Gainesville.
Despite the final score eluding to an easy victory for the Vols, the Gators started early. Florida right fielder Ty Evans hit a two-run home run to put Florida up 2-0 in the first inning. The Gators then tacked on an extra run in the second due to a throwing error by third baseman Billy Amick, which increased the Gators, leading to 3-0 heading into the fourth inning.
The Vols would respond in the fourth inning with help from a two-RBI double hit by center fielder
Hunter Ensley put the Vols within one run of the Gator's lead. The sixth inning quickly turned
into a hitting clinic for the Vols, scoring eleven runs in just one inning to turn the tide of what was
once a highly competitive SEC rivalry into an absolute blowout.
Center fielder Hunter Ensley led the offensive tirade for the Vols was center fielder Hunter Ensley, who ended the day with seven RBIs after going 3-4 at the plate. The Vols would score three more runs in the seventh with home runs from both Christian Moore and Blake Burke to put the Vols up 16-3, causing the game to end via run rule.
Head coach Tony Vitello spoke on the Vols' massive six-inning performance following game three. "It just started with a couple of good swings, and if you look at what we've done the last couple of weeks, it hasn't been spread as evenly as we want, but it's kind of been explosive, and a few games of frustration, so maybe it all kind of boiled over a little bit, and I think some guys were able to relax and just play," Vitello said. Next up for the orange and white, the Vols will take on Queens this Tuesday at home at 6:00 pm ET.
