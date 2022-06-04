Skip to main content

Tony Vitello Updates Status of Evan Russell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee's starting catcher Evan Russell was unavailable for the Vols in their NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State on Friday. 

The original report of Russell being out for the game included that head coach Tony Vitello would update the super-senior catcher's status after the conclusion of the game. 

And in his opening statement, Vitello said Evan Russell was unavailable due to a sickness, and Russell had notified him in the morning of his illness. 

Vitello went on to note that Russell will likely be unavailable in Tennessee's Saturday evening contest with Campbell in Knoxville. 

All of Vitello's quotes on the matter are below. 

"We'll give it some time to figure out what's going on, and I gotta get with Doctor Klenck, but obviously Evan Russell is not here," Vitello said in his opening statement. "He was sick this morning. I got a message from him, and I am always going to refer to those folks (the doctors)."

"If [Russell] wasn't able to be here today, then I wouldn't think so with it being a quick turnaround," Vitello went on to say in regards to Russell's potential availability against Campbell on Saturday. "Hopefully everyone thinks we are conservative with our guys. Health first, and then we'll push the envelope."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Russell's place, midweek catcher Charlie Taylor got the starting nod behind the plate. Taylor did his job well behind the plate, catching an elite Blade Tidwell outing, and the freshman recorded an RBI on a sac bunt that sparked a five-run offensive explosion by the Big Orange in the sixth inning. 

Taylor will start tomorrow, marking the first time he has started back-to-back games as a Vol. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel

F123C531-0530-4268-A356-00831B84427C
Baseball

PHOTOS: Tennessee Dismantles Alabama State in Knoxville Regional

By Jake Nichols5 minutes ago
945B4F1C-D741-44F6-9CB8-80199929A445
Baseball

Beck Homers Twice, Blade Tidwell Shoves as Vols Shutout Alabama State in NCAA Tournament Regional Opener

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
E2922A22-C3B3-4A1D-ABE0-100E2D4618EC
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Alabama State NCAA Regional Tournament Showdown

By Jack Foster4 hours ago
179077A3-6A78-4C08-BDA8-C876F3D043A5
Baseball

Just In: Evan Russell Not Available for Tennessee Against Alabama State

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
96955BB4-7DBF-4AE3-800E-F195550C9A30
Baseball

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Alabama State in NCAA Regional

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster7 hours ago
F4BC13FB-4350-4F42-BE4A-CA190935C046
Baseball

Regional Preview: Tennessee to Host Alabama State

By Jack Foster7 hours ago
405A146A-3C97-45BA-964E-2356DB0E6D64
Baseball

Look: New Plans For Lindsey Nelson Stadium Revealed

By Matt Ray10 hours ago
E8AD9C7F-739C-4BA9-A4FB-1229D7C5201C
Recruiting

Highly Touted LB Akana Discusses Tennessee Visit

By Matt RayJun 2, 2022