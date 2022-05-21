Skip to main content

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Series Finale

STARKVILLE– The top-ranked Tennessee Baseball Volunteers (48-7, 24-5 SEC) are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Dudy Noble Field on Saturday for the final game of the series and the regular season. First pitch between UT and MSU is at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET in Starkville. SECN+ has the stream. 

Tennessee won the series on Friday with a close 4-3 win, backed by a three-run two-out rally, including a two-run homer from Drew Gilbert, in the top of the eighth and a terrific bullpen outing from Blade Tidwell. 

Freshman Chase Burns was also solid as the Friday night starter, dealing six strikeouts and allowing only three runs on 80 total pitches in six innings of work. 

The update feed from game two can be found here, and a recap from the series opener–in which Tennessee destroyed the Bulldogs–can be found Here

Tony Vitello's most recent post-game press conference is above, courtesy UT Athletics Baseball Communications. 

Tennessee's starting lineup for the series finale is below. 

Lineup notes: 

-Burke starts for the fourth consecutive game at DH, making this series the first time the freshman has started every game in an SEC series. 

-No changes at all in the lineup for the first time in all three games of a series. 

Pitching matchup: 

Vols Fr. RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.54 ERA) vs. Miss. St. So. RHP Cade Smith (4-3, 3.66 ERA)

The Vols will be wearing orange tops and white pants for the final game of the regular season. Tennessee is looking to sweep the Bulldogs today with a win. A Tennessee series sweep would mark the ninth sweep this season for the Vols. 

---

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score between the Vols and the reigning College World Series Champions in game three of the series in Starkville. 

UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Seth Stephenson flies out to CF. 

-Luc Lipcius grounds out to 2B. 

-Jordan Beck strikes out swinging. 

B1

-RJ Yeager homers to left center field on a 2-1 count. 

-Hancock is walked on a full count. 

-Tanner lines out to 3B. 

-Hines grounds into a double play at SS, Hancock out at second. 

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 1

2nd Inning:

T2

-Drew Gilbert reaches on catcher's interference. 

-Trey Lipscomb homers to left center for a two-run shot. 

B2

Score: Vols 2, Bulldogs 1

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

9th Inning:

T9

B9

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

FINAL: Tennessee , Mississippi State 

