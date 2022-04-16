Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Alabama Game Two

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on No. 24 Alabama inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET for game two of the weekend series.

Alabama was victorious in game one, besting UT 6-3 to end Tennessee's historic 12-0 start to conference play. The Vols will enter Saturday looking to even a series for the first time this season, as UT had swept every true weekend series opponent until Friday.

For press conference coverage of Tennessee's loss in the series opener, click here and here.

Tennessee's starting lineup for game two of the series is below.

DH Jared Dickey

2B Jorel Ortega

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

1B Luc Lipcius

C Evan Russell

LF Seth Stephenson

SS Cortland Lawson

So. RHP Chase Dollander (6-0, 3.00 ERA) will start on the mound.

Starting Lineup Notes:



-Dickey is still not starting on defense.

-Ortega moves to second in the lineup after hitting a home run in game one against Bama.

-Stephenson still starting in left–not Christian Scott–despite going 0-2 and getting pulled early in game one. Stephenson moves to the eight hole.

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score from Tennessee's second game against Alabama in the weekend series.

**Tennessee soccer HC Brian Pensky will throw out the first pitch in LNS**

1st Inning:

T1

-Jim Jarvis strikes out swinging.

-Drew Williamson strikes out swinging.

-Zane Denton grounds out to end the top of the inning. Line drive from Denton hit Dollander on the mound. Frank Anderson comes storming on the field after something seems to have happened in the Alabama dugout to upset Anderson. Anderson gets tossed, and Tony Vitello continues to argue with the umpires, getting himself tossed as well. Josh Elander will be the head coach for the Vols the remainder of the night.

B1

-Jared Dickey flies out.

-Jorel Ortega singles to short stop.

-Jordan Beck delivers a two-run shot over the center field wall to give Tennessee the early lead.

-Drew Gilbert is walked.

Score: Vols 2, Tide 0

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Tide

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Tide

4th Inning:



T4

B4

Score: Vols , Tide

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Tide

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Tide

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Tide

8th Inning:



T8

B8

Score: Vols , Tide

9th Inning:

T9

B9

Score: Vols , Tide

FINAL: Tennessee , Alabama

Cover Photo via Jake Nichols from Game One of the Series.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.