Vols Make Statements Ahead of Game Two Against Alabama

Following Tennessee's 6-3 loss to Alabama in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night, Tennessee's relief pitcher Will Mabrey and OF/DH Jared Dickey had some words regarding what's to come in the series.

"We're already preparing for tomorrow right. The team that is mentally prepared for the game tomorrow right now is going to win. We're going to come out and punch them in the throat," said Dickey.

Dickey also said he's "not worried about it at all," as far as being able to bounce back from the loss.

"I know our team is going to come back and bounce back," Dickey said. "We have a bunch of dogs on this team, and a little fertilizer never hurt anybody."

As for Mabrey, the Vols' top bullpen arm declared his team was going to come back ready to play on Saturday.

"Just be ready before they'll be ready," Mabrey said when asked what the team needs to do to bounce back. "We are already looking forward to the next game. We're going to come back hot tomorrow, and they don't really have a chance in my opinion."

Mabrey also expressed his feelings regarding Alabama's post-game celebration on the field.

"They were also partying like they thought they won the World Series, so we'll let them know how it tastes tomorrow."

Mabrey's words will be put to the test tomorrow when the Vols look to rebound and keep hopes of winning the series alive in game two against Alabama at 6 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

