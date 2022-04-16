Watch: Tony Vitello Talks First SEC Loss of the Season

No. 1 Tennessee Baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 6-3 loss to Alabama on Friday night in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Vitello discussed what went wrong in his team's losing effort in the series opener, including another night of Chase Burns' struggles and not being able to score runners when given the chance.

"I trust Coach Anderson," Vitello said on helping Burns get back into his groove. "Pitching is the most important thing, and Frank was the first call I made. If I have a little nugget, Il\'ll throw it at him. But he'll be right back to business. Any pitcher is going to scuffle, but it's two in a row that didn't go as well as he wanted. There's probably some stuff to reset a little bit, and figure out what caused him to scuffle lately, get after it for a week, and then pitch again next weekend.

Vitello's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

Video courtesy UT Athletics

