Vol Baseball Third Baseman Jake Rucker Named Semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Vol Baseball third baseman Jake Rucker has been selected as one of the 42 semifinalists for the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy. The Dick Howser Trophy has been given every year for 34 years to award a player for high-level performance on the field, leadership on and off the field, character, courage, and other qualities that Dick Howser had.

Dick Howser was an All-American shortstop for Florida State University and a major league player and manager. Howser unfortunately passed away in 1987 due to brain cancer, and the award given in his memory is regarded as one of college baseball's post prestigious award.

Rucker's recognition adds to an already solid junior year, as he ranks among the national and SEC leaders in hits and doubles. The highlight of Rucker's season occured in the series win against Texas A&M in late April when he had three hits in all three games. Rucker also performed at a high-level on the plate, hitting four doubles and a homer in the series win.

Rucker joins 13 fellow SEC semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, and the highly coveted trophy will be announced on Thursday, June 10th via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The winner also gets an added bonus, as the announcement of who wins the trophy will be broadcast on the MLB Network.

