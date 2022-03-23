Vols Earn 12th Straight Win With 10-Run Victory Over Butler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 5 Tennessee Vols (19-1, 3-0 SEC) faced off against Butler in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday evening for their lone midweek contest of the week. The Vols dominated Butler for their 12th straight win and 20th total win of the season with a 13-3 win in Knoxville.

Tennessee started red hot at the plate, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by freshman DH Blake Burke's three-run homer. Struggles from Butler's pitching staff allowed three more runs on only one hit, giving Tennessee two total hits to end the six-run inning.

After the Vols were retired in order in the second inning–which went on to be only the second inning Tennessee was scoreless–UT scored three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a three-run bomb from Cortland Lawson.

Tennessee scored one run in each of the ensuing four innings to reach their total of 13 runs. Jorel Ortega joined Burke and Lawson as Vols to leave the yard. Burke and Lawson's homers marked their third and sixth of the year respectively while Ortega's shot marked his fourth of the year.

Although one did not leave the yard, senior Trey Lipscomb tacked on a pair of hits and RBIs to his team-leading totals of 30 and 38, respectively. Seth Stephenson–who got the starting nod at left field and lead-off spot–also cracked two hits for the Vols.

Zander Sechrist earned his fifth career start and pitched for three innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs.

Sewell was the second of nine total pitchers to grace the mound for the Vols on Tuesday, and the senior earned the win for Tennessee to bring his season record to 3-1.

Butler's trio of runs all came off of solo shots from Aaron Steinhart, Scott Jones and Ryan O'Halloran.

Up next for Tennessee is a weekend series in Oxford against No. 1 (D1Baseball.com) Ole Miss.

"Going down to Houston brought a lot to our club, and some of those fans were razzing our guys, but it's not going to be the same," Vitello said of heading on the road in SEC play. "There will be some adversity this weekend, but this is what all the guys signed up for in the SEC."

