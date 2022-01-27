Vols Lose Pitching Ace Before Start of Regular Season

Tennessee baseball is slated to return for the 2022 season on February 18 with a three game home series against Georgia Southern. Coming off a College World Series appearance, Tony Vitello will look to further develop his program that has seen a rapid increase in production since he came to Rocky Top. This season, he will have to do that without sophomore ace Blade Tidwell, a key part of the Vols' pitching rotation and the preseason favorite to start on Friday nights.

According to Tim Owens of WATE Sports, Tidwell will be on the shelf for a significant portion of the season with a shoulder injury, and it is 'unclear' if the sophomore will be able to make his way back on the diamond this spring.

Tidwell had a phenomenal freshman year on Rocky Top in 2021, leading all pitchers in starts with 18 and had the best ERA with a 3.74. The Loretto, Tennessee, native pitched a 10-3 record last season, the second most wins by a freshman in UT history.

The 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team member is not the only Volunteer arm to sustain an injury this offseason, as pitcher Seth Halvorsen is set to miss the beginning of the regular season with a fracture in his throwing elbow, according to head coach Tony Vitello.

The two injuries leave the Vols down a sure-fire weekend starter and another solid piece in the weekend rotation.

The Vols rotation will now lean on veteran Camden Sewell, Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and others.

Tony Vitello's squad is just over three weeks from kicking off the season and are ranked No. 17 in the Baseball America's Preseason Top 25, No. 19 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25 and No. 21 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

