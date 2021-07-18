Sports Illustrated home
Vols Senior OF Announces Return to Tennessee

Tennessee outfielder Evan Russell announces he will return to Tennessee for a fifth-season
Tennessee outfielder Evan Russell was leaning towards a pro career before heading to Omaha with his team. Now, he will return to Tennessee for a fifth season to lead an outfield that could be the best in the nation next year with Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert also returning.

Russell was a key cog in the Big Orange machine during the magical run to Omaha, and he will look to elevate his game even more by coming back for one more season.

Russell hit .238 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs last season, despite struggling with consistency at times. Russell had two three home runs games last season during SEC against LSU then Vanderbilt.

Russell is widely known for his competitive spirit in anything he does and bringing that back to Knoxville will be pivotal for Tennessee, as Tony Vitello will look to reload and revamp his team.

“That’s who Evan is," his high school coach told Sports Illustrated earlier this year. "I don’t care if it’s hopscotch or Tic-Tac-Toe. He wants to beat you, he wants to win. That exudes in work ethic, and people see how hard you work. But it’s just competitiveness. He wants to put in the time.”

This off-season, Russell has already taken full advantage of the NIL rules by signing to be a Barstool Sports Athlete.

