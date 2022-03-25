WATCH: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Fans in First Pitch Before Ole Miss Series

When Ole Miss announced that Lane Kiffin would throw out the first pitch before tonight’s matchup between the Vols and Rebels in Oxford, rumors began circulating about what Kiffin might pull.

Kiffin, true to style, brought back memories of last October’s Tennessee-Ole Miss game in Neyland by tossing a golf ball toward home plate at Swayze Field.

He added to the moment by discarding the baseball before lofting the golf ball toward the plate, at which point Ole Miss fans gave a raucous response.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Nick Suss of The Clarion-Ledger: