Watch: Tennessee's Ninth Inning Walk-Off Against Alabama is Negated Due to Runner Interference

After falling behind to Alabama 2-0 in their first round of the SEC Championship, Tennessee strormed back to tie the game heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

With the bases loaded, Jake Rucker grounded into the middle of the infield but beat out what would have been an inning ending double play. The Vols stormed the field, only to be sent back to the dugout as interference was called on the base runner sliding into second. With only one, out in the inning at the time of the play, the interference call also resulted in the out of Rucker, who beat the throw at first. Tennessee is now at the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning with a chance to win once again.

From speaking with a former minor league umpire, with the call of interference being made call, the call with both runners being called out was technically correct. When there is interference on an attempted double-play, both runners are always out, even if the runner beats the throw, you cannot assume that he would have beat the throw, had the interference not occurred.