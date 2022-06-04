Watch: Tony Vitello, Charlie Taylor, Blade Tidwell React to Vols' Shutout Victory Over Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello talked to the media following the BaseVols' 10-0 shutout victory over Alabama State in the NCAA Regional Tournament opener in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Vitello had nothing but positive things to say on Charlie Taylor filling in for an unavailable Evan Russell and starting at catcher.

Vitello also touched on Blade Tidwell's best start of the season, Blake Burke's progress throughout the season and more.

The entire Tennessee Baseball post-game press conference from Friday evening including Tony Vitello, Blade Tidwell and Charlie Taylor is in the video above,

Video courtesy UT Baseball Athletics Communications and the NCAA.



Cover photo courtesy Jake Nichols.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.