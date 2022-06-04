Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello, Charlie Taylor, Blade Tidwell React to Vols' Shutout Victory Over Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello talked to the media following the BaseVols' 10-0 shutout victory over Alabama State in the NCAA Regional Tournament opener in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. 

Vitello had nothing but positive things to say on Charlie Taylor filling in for an unavailable Evan Russell and starting at catcher. 

Vitello also touched on Blade Tidwell's best start of the season, Blake Burke's progress throughout the season and more. 

The entire Tennessee Baseball post-game press conference from Friday evening including Tony Vitello, Blade Tidwell and Charlie Taylor is in the video above, 

Video courtesy UT Baseball Athletics Communications and the NCAA. 

Cover photo courtesy Jake Nichols.

