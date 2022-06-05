Watch: Tony Vitello, Drew Gilbert and Kirby Connell React to Tennessee's Win in 'Fight' With Campbell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Baseball head coach Tony Vitello, outfielder Drew Gilbert and LHP Kirby Connell met with the media following the Vols' 12-7 win over Campbell to discuss Tennessee's second consecutive win in the NCAA Knoxville Regional.

Vitello touched on how competitive of a game it was against the Fighting Camels, what Kirby Connell and Chase Burns were able to do out of the bullpen, how the offense was able to overcome an early deficit to get the win and more.

Gilbert talked how the Vols always find a way to rise to the occasion and stay sharp, while Connell reflected on his impressive outing that saw the junior throw a career-high in pitches.

The entire post-game press conference after Tennessee's Saturday night win is above.

