Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Loss Against Tennessee Tech in Wooden Bat Game

Tennessee Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the No. 1 Vols' 3-2 loss to Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night. 

Vitello shared his thoughts on whether or not the wood bats played a part in the Vols' loss, playing in Smokies Stadium, what the issues were for Tennessee at the plate and more. 

Vitello's entire post-game availability is in the video above. 

