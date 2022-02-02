Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks His Team's Status For the First Time in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello talked about his team for the first time this year on Wednesday morning. 

Vitello touched on multiple starters and potential starters for his team, including how the pitching rotation will look now that Blade Tidwell is unavailable. 

Vitello mentioned that the transfer process with former Vanderbilt pitcher is not complete, as they are waiting on 100% NCAA approval. 

Tennessee is returning two starters in Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert. Vitello says Beck's swing is the best he's seen it since he returned from Christmas break. As for Gilbert, Vitello likes him in the outfield because that's where Gilbert wants to be, but he is a dynamic player who may be seen on the mound at some point this season. 

Vitello's entire Wednesday morning press conference is in the video above. 

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks His Team's Status For the First Time in 2022

