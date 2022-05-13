Watch: Vols Chase Dollander Talks Standout Start, Series-Opening Win Over Georgia

Tennessee Baseball sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander met with the media following his win in the Vols' series opener against Georgia.

Dollander was fantastic in his first game one start of the season, allowing only three hits and one run in six innings.

Dollander commented on his reaction to learning he was going to get the ball on night one, what he though of Chase Burns coming out of the pen, being back at full strength and more.

Dollander's entire post-game media availability from Thursday is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.