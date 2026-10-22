Everything Lady Vols Guard Kennedy Fauntleroy Had to Say on Media Day

Lady Vols senior guard Kennedy Fauntleroy spoke to the media on Tennessee's Women's basketball media day. This is the experienced guard's fifth season in college basketball and her first season with the Lady Volunteers. Fauntleroy spent time at Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and East Carolina.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Maryland discussed her thoughts on Knoxville, how she's adjusting to playing for coach Kim Caldwell, her excitement for the season, and more.

Here's what she had to say.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on How She's Enjoying Knoxville

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) bumps into Tennessee forward Fatmata Janneh (44) during practice at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I love it. I love the people here. I was just telling them, you know, it's a pretty easygoing city. Yeah, so it's pretty cool. I like it here." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on the Adjustment to Playing for Coach Kim Caldwell

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) practices during the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's been pretty hard. I wouldn't lie to you, but my teammates make it better. The coaches make it better. I mean, obviously, she didn't lie to us. She told us in the beginning it was going to be hard. So, I mean, we put in the hard work. We're going to expect results, but, you know, it's hard work." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on Having an Honest Coach

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) practices during the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"To me personally, I think it's really helpful to have a honest coach. Some people, you know, you'll come in and you'll expect certain things and then it's not what you expected. So, Coach Kim, she's been real since the jump and honestly, I appreciate it a lot. I think everybody else appreciates it." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on What She Likes to Do in Knoxville When She's Not Playing Basketball

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) blocks the pass during practice at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Free time, I'm definitely with my teammates. We're definitely somewhere swimming, in the water. Definitely testing out new restaurants. I have a favorite restaurant. It's called the Kennedy actually and it's really good. I'm probably there every two weeks or something like that. So yeah, definitely trying out new restaurants, swimming, things like that." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on What Kind of Food is Served at Her Favorite Restaurant, The Kennedy

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) and Harissoum Coulibaly (2) at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Just like American cuisine, like steaks, pasta, anything like that. They have pizza, too." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on Her Favorite Food

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) and Harissoum Coulibaly (2) at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm going to say tacos. I love tacos." Fauntleroy said.

Kennedy Fauntleroy on What She's Looking Forward to This Season

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball player Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) warms up at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm looking forward to definitely winning. Get some wins up in here. Definitely playing a fast-paced playing style and, you know, just getting the crowd excited for like all our fast plays and how we play. We play a lot up tempo, so I'm just excited to, you know, like have the crowd going wild, get them into the game and stuff like that." Fauntleroy said.

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