Everything Lady Vols Guard Kennedy Fauntleroy Had to Say on Media Day
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Lady Vols senior guard Kennedy Fauntleroy spoke to the media on Tennessee's Women's basketball media day. This is the experienced guard's fifth season in college basketball and her first season with the Lady Volunteers. Fauntleroy spent time at Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and East Carolina.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Maryland discussed her thoughts on Knoxville, how she's adjusting to playing for coach Kim Caldwell, her excitement for the season, and more.
Here's what she had to say.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on How She's Enjoying Knoxville
"I love it. I love the people here. I was just telling them, you know, it's a pretty easygoing city. Yeah, so it's pretty cool. I like it here." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on the Adjustment to Playing for Coach Kim Caldwell
"It's been pretty hard. I wouldn't lie to you, but my teammates make it better. The coaches make it better. I mean, obviously, she didn't lie to us. She told us in the beginning it was going to be hard. So, I mean, we put in the hard work. We're going to expect results, but, you know, it's hard work." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on Having an Honest Coach
"To me personally, I think it's really helpful to have a honest coach. Some people, you know, you'll come in and you'll expect certain things and then it's not what you expected. So, Coach Kim, she's been real since the jump and honestly, I appreciate it a lot. I think everybody else appreciates it." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on What She Likes to Do in Knoxville When She's Not Playing Basketball
"Free time, I'm definitely with my teammates. We're definitely somewhere swimming, in the water. Definitely testing out new restaurants. I have a favorite restaurant. It's called the Kennedy actually and it's really good. I'm probably there every two weeks or something like that. So yeah, definitely trying out new restaurants, swimming, things like that." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on What Kind of Food is Served at Her Favorite Restaurant, The Kennedy
"Just like American cuisine, like steaks, pasta, anything like that. They have pizza, too." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on Her Favorite Food
"I'm going to say tacos. I love tacos." Fauntleroy said.
Kennedy Fauntleroy on What She's Looking Forward to This Season
"I'm looking forward to definitely winning. Get some wins up in here. Definitely playing a fast-paced playing style and, you know, just getting the crowd excited for like all our fast plays and how we play. We play a lot up tempo, so I'm just excited to, you know, like have the crowd going wild, get them into the game and stuff like that." Fauntleroy said.
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Eli Elrod is an up-and-coming sports journalist with a passion for college athletics and a growing background in recruiting and team coverage. He has covered various college programs across the On SI network, reporting on recruiting, breaking news, player development, and other important storylines surrounding college football. Elrod began his journalism career in 2023, covering local recruiting on social media platforms. During that time, he interviewed and highlighted nationally ranked prospects throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, gaining valuable experience evaluating talent, conducting interviews, and building the reporting skills necessary to succeed in sports journalism.Follow elielrod0623