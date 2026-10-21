Elite Basketball Recruit Commits to the Lady Vols

Once the premier program in women’s basketball, the Lady Vols have been struggling to find that same success as they once had under legendary coach Pat Summitt. Kim Caldwell is looking to bring the program back to dominance.

Kim Caldwell’s time as the Lady Vols head basketball coach has been a rollercoaster ride, but one thing that is hard to argue about is her recruiting ability. She has consistently brought in big-time talent to Knoxville, and she has landed another big prospect

4-Star Guard Maci Pringle Announces Her Commitment on Instagram

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell watches her players run drills at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First off, thank you to everyone who has bought into this process with me. Every single effort, trial, and experience has shaped me into who I am today. I can’t even begin to express how truly blessed I am. To the Vols, I am incredibly grateful for the amazing staff. And Lastly to my youngins, keep striving it’s all going to add up:) It’s official. Thank you all and GO VOLS!” - Pringle on Instagram

The addition of Pringle is the first commitment for Caldwell and the Vols in the 2027 recruiting year. Pringle is ranked by ESPN as the 33rd player in the country, and by Rivals, she is ranked as the 21st player in the nation. She is ranked as the 3rd-combo guard for her recruiting class.

The Lady Vols are coming off of 2 straight seasons of being 0.500 in SEC games. Last season did not go remotely according to plan for the program, as their overall record was just 16-14 while also losing in the second round of the SEC tournament and the first round of the NCAA tournament. These results are unacceptable for the program and need to be corrected.

Bringing in talented freshmen like Pringle can help turn the program around, but more importantly, the talent has to fit. Last season, the Lady Vols had plenty of talent but did not mesh on the court, and even drama off the court affected results. The Lady Vols will hope the addition of Pringle is a step in the right direction.

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