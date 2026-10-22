Kim Caldwell Opens Up Lady Vols Basketball's Media Day

Kim Caldwell likes the connection developing inside Tennessee’s locker room. Now, the Lady Vols coach wants that chemistry to translate into consistent execution.

Speaking at local media day, Caldwell described an offseason defined by growth, a roster embracing Tennessee’s tradition, and several areas that still need improvement before the season begins.

Chemistry Provides an Early Spark

Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell speaks with media ahead the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caldwell said her players have built relationships away from basketball that help them communicate, accept feedback, and solve problems together on the court.

One example came after a late practice, following photo and video responsibilities. Rather than heading their separate ways, the players attended a volleyball match together and created their own student section.

That enthusiasm has carried into the gym.

“They make it fun to be here. They make it fun to coach them,” Caldwell said.

For a group learning to play together, that willingness to connect gives Tennessee something valuable to build upon when adversity arrives.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell watch players run drills at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Point Guards Take Greater Ownership

Caldwell’s system places responsibility on its point guards. They must initiate the press, establish intensity, push the offense and organize teammates while handling feedback from coaches and players.

This offseason, Tennessee added another leadership exercise by having its point guards lead film sessions.

Caldwell said the approach is new for her program and is designed to accelerate their comfort directing a roster with so many newcomers.

“I’m going to give our point guards freedom to do that,” Caldwell said when discussing their role calling the offense.

That freedom requires preparation, confidence and resilience.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball player Kaylene Smikle (0) stands beside Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell as she gives instructions to the team during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense and Finishing Remain Priorities

Caldwell expressed satisfaction with Tennessee’s progress on the press and offensive progress, but her assessment of other areas was direct.

The Lady Vols need better finishing when fatigue sets in. Caldwell said missed opportunities around the rim have become a recurring issue late in practices and games.

Halfcourt defense also requires attention, particularly positioning, help responsibilities and coordinated movement toward scoring threats.

Individual defense alone, she explained, will not be enough.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper (55) talks to Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honoring the Lady Vol Standard

Tennessee’s preparation also includes learning the program’s history through book reports, educational sessions and conversations with former Lady Vols.

Caldwell wants players to understand the responsibility attached to their uniforms while developing their own identity.

In her view, the foundation is promising. The next challenge is sustaining that commitment through competition, adjusting rotations, and turning lessons into wins.

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith interviews Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes, Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and Kim Caldwell during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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