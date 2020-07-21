Two Vols Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Star Tennessee linemen Cade Mays and Trey Smith have reportedly made the Outland Trophy watch list, an annual award given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. The news comes as multiple Tennessee players are being named to a multitude of prestigious watch lists — including linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who made the Butkus Award’s watch list yesterday.

Smith was rated as the No. 1 prospect in the country during his days as a recruit — earning offers from top programs such as Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. However, the Jackson, TN native ultimately ended up in Knoxville, and has had loads of success there throughout his collegiate career. Using his large 6’6’’ 335-pound frame to maul the competition, Smith provides both elite pass protection and run blocking.

Smith had the opportunity to leave Tennessee last season for the NFL — and likely would’ve been a relatively high draft pick — but instead decided to return for his final season in Knoxville, citing a promise he made to his mother as the reason why. “When my mother was sick, I promised her that I’d receive my degree and my diploma and that I’d play in the NFL one day,” said Smith in January after making his decision public. “(Her death) completely crushed my world. From that point since, I’ve been on a mission to fulfill my promise to her.”

Smith’s decision was also surprising due to his history with battling health problems. He missed a large part of his sophomore season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, and they would later return prior to the start of Smith’s junior season. Despite the danger of his health condition, Smith was determined to get back onto the field, a goal which he would accomplish before the start of his third season at Tennessee.

As for Mays, he has spent his last two seasons at Georgia. The former 5-star recruit signed with the Dawgs over his hometown Vols — where his father played in the 1990’s — back in 2018. However, Mays would later decide to leave Athens to reunite with his brother Cooper — who signed with Tennessee during the last recruiting cycle.

Mays has loads of talent that he put on full display during his two years at UGA, however, he needs to improve his play when it comes to pass protection — which he has continually struggled with throughout his career. Despite that weakness, Mays is probably one of the best players the country has to offer when it comes to run blocking, as he will likely be able to create big holes for Ty Chandler and Eric Gray to run through this fall. It is also worth noting that Mays has not yet received his waiver from the NCAA, therefore he is not yet ‘officially’ eligible for the 2020 season — although it seems likely that he will receive it soon.

With a strong offensive line returning for the Vols in 2020, they will look to take a large step forward in year 3 of the Jeremy Pruitt era on Rocky Top. Tennessee’s season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th, when the Vols will tangle with the Charlotte 49ers.