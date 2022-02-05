2022 Senior Bowl: How to Watch Trio of Vols Compete

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl will kickoff on Saturday as several former collegiate athletes look to use the game to showcase their skills on the road to the 2022 NFL Draft. Three Vols are competing in Mobile, with Velus Jones Jr. doing so in front of a hometown crowd. Jones Jr. has already had an excellent week in practice, performing at a high level all three days.

VFLs offensive lineman Cade Mays and cornerback Alontae Taylor join Jones at the Senior Bowl. Unlike Jones, Mays and Taylor look to use Saturday's game as an opportunity to rebound after subpar practice performances.

Below is information regarding how to watch the Senior Bowl, where it is, the complete rosters and more.

How to Watch

The National Team will take on the American Team at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The two teams will square off in Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Rosters

American Team

National Team

*All three VFLs are on the American Team, coached by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions coaching staff. The National Team is coached by Robert Saleh and the New York Jets staff.

