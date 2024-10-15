2026 Benjamin Ezuika Explains The Positives From The Tennessee Victory Over Florida
Tennessee hosted their biggest recruiting weekend of the season so far. The Vols defeated the rival Florida Gators in overtime in front of nearly 100 recruits.
One of the recruits who was on campus was Benjamin Eziuka. Eziuka is a 2026 interior offensive lineman from Carmel Catholic High School in Novi, Michigan.
Following his visit the talented recruit caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“The visit went great. It was my first time going to an SEC game and it didn’t disappoint. The energy was electric and when they first came out it was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard from a crowd. We got there 5 hours before the game and the campus was flooded in orange. The fans there are amazing,” the Michigan prospect stated. “The game showed kinda showed the kind of team Tennessee is. In the SEC there are no easy games so I knew it would be competitive. You could see Florida came out with energy and started off controlling the clock but then at halftime Tennessee made some adjustments and quickly tied it up and from there is was just a game of who wanted it more and Tennessee did. You never really know what kind of team you are until you go through adversity and with the loss last week and going down early it was good to see Tennessee have resilience and come back and get the win,” the 2026 offensive lineman detailed.
He had the opportunity to meet with the staff. “Before the game, I got to talk to all of the Oline coaches and it was good to see them again after camp back in June. We were talking about how my season was going and how their season was going and they were all saying they liked what they saw and they will watch my film after the year and get back to me.”
Tennessee continues to be higher on the three-star’s list. “Tennessee was definitely high up on my list after I came in June and his visit really solidified everything. I really like the coaches, and the place, and now I know what it feels like to play in Neyland Stadium and it’s one of the best environments I’ve ever seen. It’s not the easiest trip to make coming from up north but I would definitely say a return is in the picture sometime after the season for a junior day or spring practice.”
