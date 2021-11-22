A Look At Tennessee’s Latest Bowl Projections

With a 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night, Tennessee became bowl eligible in year one under Josh Heupel. With a bowl game as a certainty now, we take a look at the latest bowl projections for the Vols with one week remaining.

CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections- December 30 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte vs. N.C. State.

The two teams have only met three times, with the most recent coming in 2011 when Tennessee defeated the Wolf Pack 35-21 in Atlanta in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic in the Georgia Dome. The Vols hold the all-time series lead 2-1.

Athlon Sports Bowl Projections- December 30 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte vs. N.C. State.

More of a note on the Duke's Mayo Bowl. After talking to sources around the program, we believe the Vols would like the opportunity to play in Charlotte, however, there is a chance that South Carolina becoming bowl eligible could make this complicated down the stretch. Tennessee fans would obviously travel well to Charlotte, but the opportunity to sell a match-up between the two Carolinas (UNC and South Carolina) could be too intriguing to pass up.

247 Sports Bowl Projection- December 30 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville vs Minnesota

Action Network Brett McMurphy's Bowl Projection- December 30 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville vs Minnesota

The link for Tennessee to the Music City Bowl is obvious. The Vols could end the season in Nashville and return a few short months later to host their spring game in the same venue at Nissan Stadium, due to renovations beginning at Neyland Stadium. This match-up against a well-rounded Minnesota team would present a tough challenge, but it would draw a crowd. The two teams have only played once (1986) and the Vols came out victorious.

The upcoming weekend will go a long way in determining how the bowls will shake out, but it would likely take something drastic happening for Tennessee to not end up in one of these match-ups.

